Tripura Steps Into Tourism Education, Hotel Management Institute Coming Up Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

An agreement was signed between Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Guwahati-based Infovally Educational Research Private Limited to launch the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Agartala on Monday.

Tripura Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy was present at the signing ceremony at the Geetanjali Tourism Guest House here in Agartala.

MD Tarit Kanti Chakma on behalf of Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Chairman Sanjay Aditya Singh on behalf of Guwahati-based Infovally Educational Research Pvt Ltd signed the agreement.

The agreement will remain in effect for a period of 15 years.

From January 2022, a short-term course will be introduced at the State Institute of Hotel Management while degree courses will start from April 2022.

A total of 60 students will get admission in Hotel and Hospitality Degree Course and Hotel Management degree course in the first year while 150 students will have the opportunity to study in the first year of 30 seats in these 5 diploma courses in Food Production, Food and Beverage Services, Bakery and Confectionery, Front Office Operations and Housekeeping.

Pankaj Debbarma on behalf of Infovally Educational Research Pvt. Ltd., Dilip Debbarma, Joint Director, Tourism Department were present on the occasion.