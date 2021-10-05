Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Reaches Manipur For 2-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 5, the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Imphal on a two-day official visit to the state. This is his first visit to Manipur as the Vice-President.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Vice-President has been accorded a warm welcome by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh; Governor La Ganesan; other ministers and Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

The Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh informed about the same through his official Twitter handle.

“Welcomed Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji, Hon’ble Vice President of India in Imphal along with Hon’ble Governor, Hon’ble Ministers and Hon’ble MLAs” – tweeted the CM.

In order to honour his arrival into the Northeastern state for the first time as Vice-President, a reception ceremony was also organized at Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of his visit, the Union MoS R.K Ranjan inspected constructional works across the state, thereby reviewing the status of its progress.

It is pertinent to note that Union Minister of State R.K. Ranjan, who inspected some construction works of two projects in Imphal East and Imphal West districts ahead of the visit, stated of been ashamed of noticing the scenario of aforementioned projects. He added that despite adequate funds made available to the state government, progress has not been ascertained.

Recently, commandos carried on cordons and search operations across the state, in order to ensure that no law and order problem occurs during the visit of Naidu.

The following has been considered significant as recently an IED was discovered in front of an National People’s Party (NPP) office in Meghalaya, during a time when the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu was on a visit to the hill state.

Naidu was on an official visit to Meghalaya where he laid the foundation stone for improvement & expansion of Shillong-Dawki road project in Shillong.

He further addressed a workshop titled “Changing Role of the NORTH EASTERN COUNCIL in the Development of NORTH EASTERN REGION”.