Assam Model Who Knocked Down Labourers Rearrested After Medical Board Debunks Her Health Claims

NET Web Desk

Model Rajkanya Baruah from Assam, a 2016 Miss India finalist who had reportedly knocked down eight PWD workers on the night of October 2 in Guwahati has been arrested again. She was taken to the Dispur Police Station directly from GNRC hospital immediately after The Medical Board constituted by Guwahati Medical College submitted its report on October 6th.

GMC’s medical board examined Rajkanya’s health condition after she had got herself admitted into GNRC and refusing to appear before the investigating officer. The Police then wrote to GMC to form a medical board to examine the veracity of her claims of her ill health.

In its report, GMC’s medical board informed that Rajkanya Baruah had “no serious or acute condition that warranted her to be admitted into a hospital.” The medical board found her condition to be “fit to appear before the investigating officer” and she “does not require any hospitalization.”

The Guwahati-based model was granted bail under questionable circumstances within 12 hours after she was arrested on the night of the incident. On the night of October 2, the Miss India finalist of 2016 was allegedly driving back home in inebriated condition after attending a birthday party at Vivanta Hotel in Khanapara. She rammed her vehicle into nine PWD labourers in the Down Town, GS Road. The injured were immediately rushed to GMC. Doctors had to amputate both legs of Joseph, one of the grievously injured labourers. The others have been discharged after they were treated.

Earlierl, questions were raised on the role of the police when the sections slapped against the accused model were bailable and no criminal charge was filed when she was arrested on the night of the incident. Later Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had to intervene as Assam Police drew flak for its apparent lackadaisical attitude. Later two Sub-Inspectors- Sahir Ali and Abha Rani Gogoi were recalled to the Police Reserve in Guwahati for their role in letting the accused slip the clutches of the law with lighter charges.

With the report of the Board, questions are now being raised on GNRC’s role for admitting an accused under false pretext and supporting her bogus health claims. According to reports, the police are mulling action against the hospital and the doctors who tried to shield the accused model. They are also planning to bring stricter charges against the accused.