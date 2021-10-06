Athaun Abonmai Murder: JAC Signs MoU With Govt, Agree To Cease Agitations

The government of Manipur and ‘Joint Action Committee Against the Brutal Murder of Athuan Abonmai’ today executed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The MoA stated the agreement reached today is the outcome of four rounds of talks held on September 26-27, October 3 and October 6 between the chief minister of Manipur and representatives of the JAC led by its convenor Majabung Gangmei and advisor Jangamlung Panmei in the presence of Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary and LM Khaute, DGP and leaders of Zeliangrong Civil Organizations.

The MoA with six Points of Agreement (PoA) was unanimously agreed upon.

The six PoA are, the acknowledgment of FIR lodged into the crime involved in the killing and subsequent hand over of the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

Inquiry into the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Athuan Abomnai, and to fix responsibility thereof, will be conducted by an officer not below the rank of additional chief secretary to the government of Manipur with a time frame to complete the investigation within 3 months, ‘as far as possible.’ The inquiry will be independent of the investigation to be conducted by NIA and the findings to be submitted to the NIA.

Eldest son of Athuan Abonmai to be appointed to the post of a sub-inspector in Manipur police.

Compensation of Rs. 10 Lakh to next-of-kin.

A suitable site be identified by DC concerned in consultation with JAC for establishing graveyard of Athuan Abonmai, and setting up of a memorial in his memory.

(The news item was first published in Ukhrul Times)