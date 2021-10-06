‘Manipur – Powerhouse Of Sports’ : Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu who is on an eight-day tour to Northeastern states, interacted with the Olympians, hailing from Manipur who have made the Indians proud through their success.

Describing Manipur as the ‘Powerhouse of Sports in India’, the Vice-President have lauded the state for its immense support towards the field.

Naidu asserted that Manipur has led the way when it comes to bringing glory to the nation in sports. “Manipur’s Olympians have done the state and the nation proud indeed,” – he further added.

During an event hosted by the state government, the Vice-President interacted with the Olympians, literary and cultural figures, artisans and faculties.

He praised them for all achievements, thereby urging to stay focused for attaining excellence in their respective fields.

Considering them as ‘role models’ and ‘fountainhead of inspiration’, the Vice-President praised the achievers for inspiring youths across the nation.

Besides, the state government have been asked to promote sports infrastructure and training facilities to remotest regions across the state.

During the event, India’s boxing legend MC Mary Kom presented the Vice-President with a pair of boxing gloves, that was remarked by Naidu in a lighter vein.

He termed the boxing gloves as the tool to ‘protect him’.

“These are meant to protect me…" Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu remarked in a lighter vein after wearing the boxing gloves presented to him by Mary Kom during an interaction with sports persons & achievers at Raj Bhavan, Manipur this evening. pic.twitter.com/Rjw921j2MT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 5, 2021

Naidu who has always been rejuvenated with the serenity and beauty of North Eastern region, referred it as “glittering jewels in India’s crown”.

The scenic beauty and serenity of the hills coupled with the warmth of people here will stay as a memorable experience, that’s how he described the region.

Later, the Vice-President inaugurated the Phytopharmaceutical Laboratory at the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal. He lauded the Phytopharmaceutical mission as an aid in the development of alternative herbal medicines to combat diseases like COVID-19.