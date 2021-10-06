Manipur : Security Forces Avert Attack In Sanakeithel, Arrest 3 UNLF Cadres

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Imphal West District Police Commandos apprehended three cadres of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from the areas of Langjing Achouba.

Acting on specific units, the security forces launched a special combing operation on Tuesday evening along the region, and retrieved four China-made hand grenades from the possession of these insurgents.

Police reports informed about the arrest of Maibam Abung, aged 33-yrs-old who revealed the whereabouts of two other cadres, identified as – A. Robikumar (aged 41-yrs-old, and Soibam Somen, (aged 30-yrs-old).

Security forces further informed about retrieving a mobile phone and two-wheeler from the possession of Maibam.

According to Imphal West district Police Superintendent S. Ibomcha, these insurgents were on a mission to carry out an attack with the seized hand grenades in the Sanakeithel areas.