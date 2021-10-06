Meghalaya : Ex-Legislator Announce Formation Of New Political Party

NET Web Desk

The former MLA from Meghalaya’s Nongkrem constituency Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit announced the formation of a new regional party termed “Voice of the People” (VPP).

Established with a “group of concerned citizens”, the party will stress on 2023 Assembly elections.

According to Miller, the party has been formed to bring out a political reform, which failed to emerge during the functioning of present MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government.

“VPP has been formed to counter the misrule of the MDA govt. The Congress is now too old to depend for a change.” – Miller further added.

Official launch of the party will be conducted on November this year, suggested official reports.

However, after the culmination of official launch, VPP will approach the Election Commission (EC), urging for a party symbol.

While addressing the media Miller stated, “As concerned citizens of the state we cannot sit idle and turn a blind eye to what we witness and hear about the present situation in the state. It is very sad that Meghalaya is moving backwards in almost every aspect.”

Miller further added that VPP aims to unite people and tirelessly work towards transforming Meghalaya into a prosperous state.