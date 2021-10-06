Meghalaya To Manufacture Vegan Leather, Set Up Climate Change Museum: James Sangma

NET Web Desk

Looking to contribute towards sustainable development, Meghalaya is looking at the possibility of manufacturing ‘Vegan Leather’ from its Pineapples. Meghalaya Environment Minister James Sangma informed of this new development while delivering the keynote address at TiE Sustainability Summit 2021 here at Shillong on the night of October 5th.

He also spoke about the changes in school curriculum to raise awareness on climate change and an upcoming climate change museum in the state.

In his keynote address Sangma highlighted the potential Meghalaya possessed in terms of biodiversity and its capacity to fight climate change. “76% of our land is forested. It is one of the top 5 states for BioDiversity. We have a unique forest economy. We want to be a silicon valley for green-based products. Forests are the best carbon removal investments and reforestation strategies and improving forest management together have a large potential to remove CO2 from the atmosphere,” he said.

He spoke about the ongoing efforts in Meghalaya to utilise its Pineapples to develop sustainable products. “Meghalaya is one of the major pineapple-producing states in India. It contributes 8% of the total pineapple produced in India. We are working on Pineapple for Vegan leather,” he said in his keynote address.

He also spoke about setting up a Climate Change Museum in the state to create a culture for action on climate, inviting people from all walks of life into the conversation and building community around just solutions. “A climate change museum is also around the corner. We hope to inspire action on the climate crisis through this museum. Climate change is a defining challenge of our times. We must rise to fight it together,” Mr. James Sangama said.