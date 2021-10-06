Mizoram : Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.79 Lakhs Destroyed In Siaha

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Legal Metrology Enforcement Department and Anti Tobacco Squad seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.79 lakhs from 12 vendors of Siaha and Lawngtlai town.

A total of 5580 packs of foreign cigarettes, consisting of 3590 packs of ‘Far Star Brand’ and 1990 packs of ‘Valiant Brand’ were seized by the officials.

According to DIPR report, these contraband items violated Legal Metrology Act & Rules, which mandates the mention of Health Statutory warning, Name of Company, Maximum Retail Price (MRP) etc.

The Deputy Commissioner Kesavan R IAS; Chairman of Siaha Anti Tobacco Squad; Additional Deputy Commissioner along with other officials soaked the cigarettes into water before carrying these to the dumping ground.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner extended his gratitude to the Legal Metrology Department and Anti Tobacco Squad for exposing the illegal selling of these contraband cigarettes, that severely impacted the economy and health of youths.