Nagaland Bodybuilder Secures 5th Place In ‘World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship’

NET Web Desk

The bodybuilder from Nagaland, athlete Moalong Yaden has proudly secured the fifth place at the 12th edition of World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

This 37-year-old ace bodybuilder, Yaden is the first athlete from Nagaland in the discipline of bodybuilding and physique sports to represent India.

He successfully cleared the selection trials, held at Chandigarh on August 29 in men’s sports physique category.

Moalong currently serves as the head trainer and proprietor of Bodycraft Gym Dimapur.

Scheduled for October 1-7, the 12th edition of World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021 has been organized by Federation of Bodybuilding, Fitness and Mas Wrestling of Uzbekistan.

Moalong represented the nation in physique and bodybuilding sport for over a decade, but the journey proved to be quite difficult for the ace bodybuilder.

The lone athlete from Nagaland who represented the state and nation in an international level earlier requested for funds, thereby helping him towards registration and transportation in regard for smooth participation.

Earlier, Advisor to CM Neiphiu Rio, and Associate Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Abu Metha’s statement to support the athlete brought-in a sought of relief to many, who were worried about his participation in World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021.

Mr Metha then directed the Sport Department officials for immediately getting into touch with Moalang, and pursue his request.