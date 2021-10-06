Sikkim : August 20 Declared As ‘Bhasa Diwas’ To Honour Recognition Of Nepali Language

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Government has decided to name August 20 as ‘Bhasa Diwas’ to honor the inclusion of Nepali language into the Constitution of India.

Recently, while addressing a function on the occasion of the 81st birth anniversary of Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay declared that ‘Bhasa Manyata Diwas’ will be observed on August 20 as a gazetted holiday.

Commencing from the next year i.e., 2022, the historic day will raise awareness regarding the language, culture, and its traditions.

During the programme, the Sikkim CM further declared that all literary works of Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari will be compiled into a book, for recognizing and hailing the contributions of the former CM.

An architect of modern Sikkim, Bhandari has been a leader with vision whose efforts and perseverance has been etched in the history for his unparalleled contribution to include Nepali language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India, asserted the CM.

Besides, the government has also decided to begin the ‘Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship’ program, an initiative to encourage and assist youths pursue higher education.

Late Anang Singh Thapa, editor of the Nepali newspaper ‘Jagrath Gorkha’, along with his two colleagues Late Bir Singh Bhandari, Late Narendra Singh Rana on January 18, 1956 submitted a memorandum to the first President of Independent India Dr. Rajendra Prasad demanding the constitutional recognition of Nepali language.

It is pertinent to note that Late Anand Singh Thapa was the first Gorkha who voiced the demand for the recognition of Nepali language.

This gradually ignited into a peaceful democratic struggle amongst the Gorkhas, which has been considered as the first step in laying the foundation for the struggle.

Accordingly, the Sikkim Member of Parliament (MP), and wife of the then Sikkim CM Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Dil Kumari Bhandari also played a constructive role into the struggle.

She tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha, which gathered the support of nearly three hundred MPs and the bill was finally passed, leading to recognition of ‘Nepali Language’ into the eight schedule of the Indian Constitution in 1992.