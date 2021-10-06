Sikkim’s Premier Rock Band ‘GATC’ To Head For Switzerland-Based Music Fest

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s premier Indian Hard rock band, Girish And The Chronicles (GATC) is all set to head for Switzerland on November this year for the ‘UR Rock Music Festival’ featuring one of the legendary rock acts – Nazareth.

Commencing its European Tour, the heavy metal band was invited for the Switzerland music festival, after the release of its music album ‘Rock The Highway’ in April 2020.

The album under Denmark-based melodic hard rock label, Lion’s Pride music garnered a huge response from the rock and metal music community globally.

This ‘talk of the community’ music album was appreciated by several rock and metal legends, such as – Thomas Gabriel Fischer (Celtic Frost) and Glen Fricker.

Besides, online portals like – Metal Injection, Metal Sucks and Classic Rock Magazine has also appreciated the album.

The band will celebrate its 12th band anniversary this October. Currently, its members – Girish Pradhan (vocalist/guitars), Yogesh Pradhan (bassist), Suraj Karki (lead guitars) and Nagen Mongranti (drums) – are based at Bengaluru.

Formed in October 2009, Girish and the Chronicles is a Hard Rock/Melodic Rock/Progressive/Heavy Metal band from Sikkim, currently based out of the city of Bengaluru.

It has been a prominent name in the Hard Rock/Metal scene of the country since 2009.

Popularly known for soaring vocals, biting guitars, thunderous bass and pounding drums, and depicting ’80s Heavy Metal/Hard Rock sound, electrifying live shows, GATC has proved itself as a recognized band of the Hard Rock culture in India, consistently for the last 10 years, informed GATC official website.

Their latest album – Rock The Highway (2020) found its place into several rock magazines across the globe.

It has gained a cult following with 80’s and 90’s hair metal & rock experts.

The band has already been booked for the Hard Rock Hell (HRH) festival, to be held in Manchester, UK in 2022, GATH informed Sikkim Express.

Meanwhile, the group has also supported bands, such as – Hoobastank, Poets of the fall, Destruction.

It recently toured with/backed the Lamb of God/Megadeth legend, Chris Adler, during his performances in India as well as been a part of various leading music festivals held across the nation.