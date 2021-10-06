Transportation Of Bamboo Gets Easier Within Tripura, Cabinet Removes Transit Permit

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Easing the way for transportation of Bamboo within Tripura, the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday decided to do away with the transit permit required earlier.

Education minister Ratanlal Nath informed that “ People in Tripura will no longer need a transit permit to transport bamboo from one place. The council of ministers in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon gave this approval”.

“Bamboo has been excluded from the rules by amending the Transit Rules. This decision would increase people’s income by selling bamboo in Tripura”, said the minister.

Nath also spoke about the importance that the BJP led government has been placing on bamboo as a means of livehood generator for the people of Tripura.

Nath said “More emphasis has been laid on bamboo cultivation in Tripura to increase the livelihood of many people in the rural areas, especially in the tribal areas. Bamboo is currently being cultivated in 45,000 hectares of land in Tripura. Initiatives have been taken to gradually increase the amount of bamboo cultivation”.

Citing the annual calculation of bamboo cultivation in the last four fiscal years, the Education Minister said “Bamboo has been cultivated in 115 hectares in 2017-18 financial year, 1600 hectares in 2018-19 financial year, 1630 hectares in 2019-20 fiscal year and 3024 hectares in 2020-21 fiscal year. Therefore, it has now been decided that a transit permit will not be required to transport bamboo from one place to another in Tripura”.

However, if Bamboo is transported out of Tripura, one would require necessary permissions from the state Forest Department.

“Transit permits will be required for the export of bamboo produced in Tripura. In this case, the permit will be given by the Forest department”, the minister told reporters.