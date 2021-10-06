Vice-President Vankaiah Naidu To Visit Nagaland On October 7, To Discuss Naga Issue

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu is arriving on a two-day visit to Nagaland on October 7 to hold major discussions on ‘Naga Political Issue’ and ongoing situation of the state.

Naidu will visit an exhibition gallery at Pfuchama village, that displays commendable handicraft works of some award winning Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the state.

The Vice-President will also attended a cultural reception at the State Banquet Hall Chief Minister’s Residential Complex Kohima.

Besides, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi; Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, state cabinet Minister MLAs, Director General of Police, AHODs, HODs, Senior-most Army & Paramilitary officials; and representatives of apex tribal bodies in the state and other prominent civil society organizations will also attend the programme, asserted by official reports.

The Vice President will also visit Ruzazho Village under Phek District – the village which was liberated from the British control in 1944 by Netaji’s ‘Azad Hind Fauj’.

It is believed that Indian Freedom fighter and leader of Indian National Army (INA), Netaji Subha Chandra Bose resided in the village for two months.

The Vice-President will also hold interaction with Mr. Poswuyi Swuro, aged 102 a veteran freedom fighter who was appointed by Netaji as area administration of the village.

Security has also been beefed-up along the state, and concerned authorities have issued certain traffic regulations to be followed from October 7-9.

During the specified period, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter/ply within Kohima town from 6 AM to 9 PM, informed by Sr Superintendent of Kohima Police.