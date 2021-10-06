Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu Lays Foundation Stone Of Climate Resilient Roads In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President of India on Wednesday urged the Tripura government and its administration to work for the development of people with transparency and accountability.

Naidu on Wednesday morning laid down the foundation stone of 15 climate-resilient roads in Agartala city under Smart Cities Mission (SCM) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala. Asian Development Bank will be funding the construction of these roads.’

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik were also present in the foundation laying ceremony.

Naidu who is on a two-day visit to Tripura arrived on Wednesday morning at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here, Vice-President Naidu asked Tripura to focus on ‘Three Ds’- No Delay, no Deviation, no Dilution. He asked the Tripura government to work with zero-tolerance towards corruption with these 3-Ds.

The Vice-President claimed “Funds has been doubled in recent years. These funds should be made to reach people. The government and its local administration who are distributing these should maintain transparency of governance and accountability in deliverance system”.

Citing development in terms of roads, Naidu said that the capitals of North Eastern states were included under this project irrespective of their sizes and they were funded as well. All roads in the capital cities of states in the NE region would be converted into climate-resilient roads.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that the state government is working with ‘Nutan Disha’ (new direction). He thanked the Vice President for including Agartala along with other cities of the NE region in the smart city program during his tenure as Urban Development Minister.

Later in the afternoon, Naidu also inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Handloom and Handicrafts Products of North Eastern Region’ at Indoor Exhibition Building, International Fair Ground here in Agartala.