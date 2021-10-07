3F Oil Palm Targets 1700 Crores Investment In Assam & Arunachal

-NET Web Desk

3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt. Ltd is all set to pump in Rs 1750 Crores in Oil Palm cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Hyderabad-based Oil Palm company sharing its blueprint for the Northeast said that it plans to increase the plantation area of Oil Palms from 2000 Ha to 32000 Ha over the next five years. In that period it plans to pump in an investment of ₹750 Crores and add 3000 Jobs within the state.

For Assam, it plans to add a plantation area of 30000 Ha, provide employment to 2000 people with an investment of 1000 Crores.

The company’s plans come at the backdrop of the Center’s National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). Only on October 5th, an NMEO-OP business summit for Northeastern organised in Guwahati saw discussed its implementation in the Northeast. Earlier on September 28th representatives of 3F while meeting the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Kandu in his office in Itanagar informed him that it is ready to set up its processing facility.