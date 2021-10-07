Arunachal Pradesh : Ranveer Singh Reacts To Monpa Kid’s Rendition Of ‘Apna Time Aayega’

NET Web Desk

Ranveer Singh – the powerhouse of Bollywood has always grabbed eyeballs for his high-energy levels. The versatile actor and his enthusiasm has been a talk-of-the-town till a Monpa kid of Arunachal Pradesh radiating the same positive energy has attracted the “livewire” himself.

A video of a young Monpa kid hailing from Arunachal Pradesh is making waves throughout all social media platforms. In the video, the kid is seen rapping famous Bollywood rap song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the movie Gully Boy.

The boy can be seen with same spirit and confidence like that of its lead actor, Ranveer Singh.

Originally shared on Twitter by Yuva Arunachal, the video is now making rounds that have received attention from several other celebs and netizens.

“No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh.” – tweeted by Yuva Arunachal.

This video was then shared by Ranveer Singh, who called the kid as his ‘spirit animal’. “This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha !” – tweeted the Gully Boy actor.

The 30-second clip that gained over 3700 views on Twitter till date has also received attention of the Bollywood diva and Ranveer’s wife – Deepika Padukone.

She reacted to the video with a laughing emoji.