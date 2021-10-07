Dimapur DC Office Will Not Be Relocated, Assures PHED Minister

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Jacob Zhimomi assured Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that Deputy Commissioner (DC) office will not be shifted from its present location.

PHED Minister informed about the following through his official Twitter handle. “Met the CSOs of dimapur district & discussed about the issues in the district. I am thankful to them for understanding d govt. Assured to them that DC HQ will be at http://Dmp.So the matter is laid to rest.” – tweeted Zhimomi.

The decision was undertaken during a meeting held at residence of PHED Minister, where members of Core Committees were also present.

During the meet, Core Committee members raised concerns on the ignorance of state government towards addressing rights and demands of Dimapur residents.

The members further highlighted that demands made in memorandum were not meant against any particular community, but depicted the issue of shifting of DC office.

This affirmative response from the minister was acknowledged by the core committee’s office.

However, the CSO Core Committee reiterated that protest against the same shall continue indefinitely, until the government respond or notify the Committee in writing.

Its worth mentioning that state government has kept on hold the home department’s notification of September 7, that asserted about shifting some branches/cells from DC’s office Dimapur (DC) to the new complex at Chumoukedima.

Earlier, on Tuesday, October 5, hundreds of people took to the streets of Dimapur, as a mark to oppose the state government’s decision to shift the Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s office from its present location.

This rally took place weeks after the conglomeration of 12 Dimapur-based CSOs, under the banner of Dimapur District Citizens Forum that enforced a ‘total shutter-down’ protest.