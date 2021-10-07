Free NDA Entrance Exam Coaching For Tripura Girls From Unacademy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

E-learning Company Unacademy will prepare 250 girls from Tripura for National Defence Academy, free of cost. Tripura’s Education Department and ‘Unacademy’ signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to that effect.

“As per the MoU, 2 batches of 125 meritorious girls each will be trained over the period of a year (2021-22) to appear in NDA exams scheduled on November 14 next and the first half of 2022. However, ‘Unacademy’ will also hold an entrance examination for the girls before the selection of 125 meritorious girls. The future of the program will be decided on the results of the program.

The MoU was signed between the State Project Officer of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), Chandni Chandran, who is also the Director of the School Education department, and Sumanta Dey, AVP, Corporate Affairs of the ‘Unacademy’.

The signing ceremony took place in presence of Education minister Ratanlal Nath on behalf of the Tripura government and Shiv Shukla, Associate Director, and Ms. Sharmistha, Senior Manager of the Corporate Affairs of ‘Unacademy’, an Indian Educational technology company based in Bangalore.

In a press conference here at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday evening, Education minister Nath said “Tripura has become the first state in the entire country to launch ‘Girls only Batch’ to appear for National Defense Academy examinations scheduled on November 14 next and the first half of 2022”.

He further added that the girl students who were born from 2003 to 2006 and studying in class XII or just passed out can apply through UPSC online portal. The girls would be posted at Commissioner Rank in the Army. Candidates applying for this examination can appear in the Agartala center, one among 76 centers across the country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India’s in its final direction dated September 22 last have allowed women candidates to be commissioned full-time in the Indian Armed Forces.