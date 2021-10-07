Manipur : ₹60,000 Cash Reward Announced For Dog Killers

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Dog Lovers’ Club and Yening Animal Foundation announced a cash reward worth Rs 60,000 for the whereabouts of two accused involved in grievous killing of a dog in Thoubal district on Sunday.

Named Mylo, the dog belonged to a local resident, identified as Longjam Anandkumar.

According to the club, two bike-borne men killed the dog, at Wangjing Lamding Cherapura, and then took away its carcass.

The club which strongly condemned such cruelty against animals, had earlier organized a poster campaign in Thoubal district to voice its opposition.

It further added that members would submit a memorandum to the government seeking justice for Mylo.