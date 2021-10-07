Manipur : Buffaloes Succumb To Unknown Disease In New Tusom & Wahong Villages

NET Web Desk

As many as 50 buffaloes of Asiatic breed are reported to have succumbed under mysterious circumstances in New Tusom and Wahong village under Ukhrul District.

First reported from New Tusom village, the buffaloes showed symptoms of acute bodily weaknesses, that expressed concerns among the villagers.

According to Imphal Free Press report, Wahong villagers who were in search of their buffaloes reconfirmed about the carcass of 29 buffaloes, and as many as 40 cattle are still missing while many are found sick.

Following the news, a team of state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) department visited New Tusom village on Tuesday and collected the sample of the dead carcasses for the purpose of testing.

The Raphei Katamnao Saklong and the Northern Raphei Students’ Union also expressed strong concerns over the deaths of buffaloes under mysterious circumstances.

These unions asserted that livestock loss brings up disastrous impact on household of farmers.

They also urged the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department to become more proactive and take necessary preventive measures to tackle the same.

Recently, Nagaland AH&VS Department detected the outbreak of Haemorrhagic septicaemia, an acute disease that killed a number of buffaloes in Kangjan village under Meluri sub-division of Phek district.