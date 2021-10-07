Multi Disciplinary Central Team Assessing COVID-19 Spike In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

A four-member Multi-Disciplinary Central team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) led by Consultant Epidemiologist, Dr. Vinita Gupta arrived in Aizawl to assess the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

The team also consisted of Epidemiologist, Dr. Varun Singh; Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Regional Director, Dr. LA Singh; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. RK Priyabata Singh.

A meeting was held with officials of State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) along with other Health Department officials to assess key initiatives of Covid-19 response across the State, present case load, infrastructure status, etc.

The death toll reached 331 and single positivity stood at 18 per cent out of 9331 samples, which takes the rate at 15.36 per cent as of today.

According to NDTV report, Mizoram – a state with over 11 lakh population has crossed the 1 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases, which indicates that 9% of its population have got affected so far.

Among the infected at least 332 children was tested positive for the contagious virus.