Naga Peace Talks : NSCN-K’s Chief Meets Centre’s Interlocutor In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 7, the Niki Sumi group of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) met the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga Talks, AK Mishra in New Delhi.

The meeting took place a month after signing of the ceasefire agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and NSCN-K Niki Sumi group.

During this meeting, the team led by Niki Sumi and Starson Lamkang Naga reiterated on its commitment to peace.

The outfit apprised Mishra that ceasefire was revived with the Centre heeding to the clarion call of Nagas for peace and inclusive and amicable political solution to the Naga issue as per their wishes and aspirations, informed by ministry of information and publicity of the outfit.

Being a “separate entity” in the Naga peace process, the group further reiterated its stand to the Government’s interlocutor of following Naga peace talks till it serves the Naga people’s desire for an inclusive and amicable political solution.

“Naga people’s aspirations and wishes will be the guiding principle and objective of NSCN/GPRN,” – the release further informed.

It is pertinent to note that on September 8, entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group for a period of 1 year.

The peace process was joined by more than 200 cadres of the outfit, along with 83 weapons.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that the initiative has been undertaken to fulfill the vision of PM Modi’s “insurgency free and prosperous North East”.