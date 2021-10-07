Nagaland : NDPP Announces Candidate For By-Elections

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 7, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) announced S. Keoshu Yimchunger as its candidate to contest from 58 Shamator-Chessore Legislative Assembly Constituency during the forthcoming Nagaland by-polls which will be held on October 30.

The notification has been signed by the Secretary General, Abu Metha; and NDPP President, Chingwang Konyak.

NDPP announced the same through its official Twitter handle. “Mr S.Keoshu Yimchunger is the official candidate of the United Democratic Alliance for the 58 Shamator-Chessore AC Bye election 2021.” – tweeted the party.

It is pertinent to note that, on September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates to hold by-elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of various states, including Nagaland.

The Assembly by-elections in the state will be conducted during the first schedule.