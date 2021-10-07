Sikkim Becomes Second North-Eastern State To Launch ‘E-Daakhil Portal’

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 7, the Minister for Urban Development Department, Food & Civil Supplies Department Arun Upreti launched the E-Daakhil portal at National Informatics Centre (NIC), Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok.

While addressing the function, the Urban Development minister asserted that India has attained global recognition, when utilization of technology in Governance is taken into account.

Through the official launch, Sikkim has now become the second North-Eastern state to obtain the following portal.

Among several National Digital Missions rolled out by the Prime Minister, E-Daakhil has successfully set an exemplary footprint, further added Upreti.

One-of-a-kind portal, E-Daakhil is a digital software through which consumers can pay their fees online through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Internet Banking, Debit Cards, etc.

The Minister stated that concerned department will be responsible to organize outreach programs for generating awareness among residents of the state.

Sikkim is the 23rd Commission amongst all States and Union Territories (UTs) to launch the E-Daakhil portal.

“It proves that we are not lagging behind in the implementation of projects and missions introduced by the Central Government and will try and be amongst the first ones in the future.” – added Upreti.