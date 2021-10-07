Sikkim : Former Health Minister Detained On Domestic Violence Charges

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 7, the former Health Minister of Sikkim, Arjun Kumar Ghatani was detained by the Sadar police officials on charges of domestic violence.

The minister was taken for questioning after his wife filed a complaint alleging the former minister of physical assault on several occasions.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Ghatani under 498(7) of IPC (domestic violence).

Ghatani is a Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) politician, who was elected in Legislative Assembly election 2014 from Salghari-Zoom Constituency. He served as an MLA into Pawan Chamling’s fifth ministry from 2014-2019.

He has also served as an Executive Member for Forum of SC/ST Legislators and parliamentarians.