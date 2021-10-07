Sikkim Girls Shine In World Bodybuilding & Physique Championship

NET Web Desk

The two girls from Sikkim – Bhawika Pradhan and Jharna Rai has made the nation proud by their commendable performance during the 12th edition of World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

Sikkimese physique model Bhawika Pradhan has managed to secure 5th position in the Junior Model Physique category, and 3rd position in Mixed pair category of the World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021.

Meanwhile, another Sikkimese physique model – Jharna Rai has successfully secured 5th position in Senior Model Physique Category of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021.

Hailing from Sichey, Bhawika is the daughter of Ambika and Robin Pradhan. She was earlier adjudged as the winner of first women physique 2018 championship.

It is pertinent to note that on August 15, the Body Builders Association of Sikkim (BBAS) had conducted a selection trial.

The Association selected both these athletes from Sikkim to participate in the national trials held at Chandigarh.

Scheduled for October 1-7, the 12th edition of World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship 2021 has been organized by Federation of Bodybuilding, Fitness and Mas Wrestling of Uzbekistan.