Sitharaman Launches Public Service Portal In Guwahati, Starts Hydel, Road Projects In Dima Hasao

NET Web Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal as part of the World Bank-funded Assam Citizen-Centric Service Delivery Project at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati today. Residents of Assam can now click on https://rtps.assam.gov.in/ and avail services notified under Assam Right To Public Service Act.

She also announced a new bridge over Bramhaputra in Kamrup. The four-lane bridge will connect Guwahati with Amingaon and Sualkuchi. Sitharaman informed that the centre has already sanctioned ₹3094 Crores for the project.

Earlier in the morning, the Union Finance Minister laid the foundation stone for upgradation of 90 km road from Haflong Tinali to Lower Haflong, under

Asian Development Bank aided Assam Road Network Improvement Project (ARNIP). The Union Finance Minister Bhumi Pujan for 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project at Longku, Dima Hasao today. Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied her during her visit to Dima Hasao.