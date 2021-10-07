Terrorists Gun Down Teachers In J&K, Days After Srinagar Chemist & Two Others

NET Web Desk

Blood was spilled again in Kashmir valley when terrorists gunned down two teachers in Srinagar on Thursday. The targeted killings of civilians have reached five since they started on Tuesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report both Satinder Kour, the principal, and Deepak Chand, a teacher of the same school died when their school came under gunfire.

Only on Tuesday a 68-year-old chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and other two civilians were killed in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley.

The deceased Chand originally belonged to Jammu and both he and Satinder were living in Aolochi Bagh, Srinagar.

Top Cops have rushed to the area and investigations into the killings are underway. The area was immediately cordoned off to initiate a search for the shooters.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other Kashmiri leaders immediately took to Twitter and other social media platforms to condemn the killing.