Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu To Visit Nagaland’s Azad Hind Fauz Administered Village

NET Web Desk

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is currently touring different states of the Northeast landed in Kohima today for his three-day visit to Nagaland. He is slated to visit the historical village, Ruzazho.

Ruzazho raised to prominence when Netaji Shubash Chandra Bose camped in this village for about two months in 1944.

According to official sources from Kohima, the Vice President will leave for Ruzazho by chopper on October 8th. An interaction programme with the locals has been organised during the visit of India’s Vice President.

Azad Hind Fauz or the Indian National Army had liberated Ruzazho from British control in 1944.

Before leaving for Tamil Nadu, former Governor of Nagaland RN Ravi paid a visit to the village. Ravi also met one of the associates of Netaji who is living in the village.

According to historians, Ruzazho is the first Azad Hind Administered village in the Naga hills.

Naga Hills was the site of one of the fiercest battles in World War II. In fact, the battle of Kohima was voted as the greatest the British army had ever participated in. Nearly 150,000 individuals lost their lives here in the fight between the British Army and the joint forces of the Japanese Army and the Azad Hind Fauz.