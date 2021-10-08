Adani Group Takes Over Operations Of Guwahati LGBI Airport

NET Web Desk

Adani Group today formally took over the responsibility for operations, management, and development of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Airport Director Ramesh Kumar handed over the symbolic key to Utpal Baruah, chief Airport officer at an event held at midnight.

Guwahati airport was included among six airports – Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram- all set for privatization for 50 years in 2018.

Adani enterprise emerged as the successful bidder for all the airports.

The concession agreement was signed on January 19 this year in New Delhi between AAI and Adani group.

From Friday onwards, the operations, management, and development responsibilities of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will be handled by the new airport operator — Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited (AGIAL) — the statement said.

In the initial three years, the new airport operation will be supported by AAI employees. Baruah thanked AAI for the opportunity to develop further the prospect of the airport and appealed to the public gathered for support to make the airport on par with international standards.