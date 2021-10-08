Athuan Abonmai Killing : Manipur Government Orders Inquiry

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 8, the Manipur Government has ordered an inquiry into the death of Athuan Abonmai – former President of Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN).

The state additional Chief Secretary, V Vumlunmang has been appointed as the inquiry officer of the investigation squad.

According to sources, state government has instructed the probe officer to submit his report within three months, from the date of issue of the order.

Besides, it will be independent from the probe which will be conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), asserted an official statement.

All findings of the inquiry might also be submitted to the NIA, if required.

State government has also directed the committee to find out facts leading to the death of the leader Athuan Abonmai.

It has further instructed the panel to fix responsibility and to recommend preventive measures to avert such incidents in the future.

Recently, the centre has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up investigation on the gruesome killing of Athuan Abonmai.

Besides, Manipur police have also nabbed two suspects in connection with the grievous killing of Athuan.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Manipur for Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.