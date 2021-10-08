Attacks On MLAs & Ministers In Tripura, 10 Cases Registered In 36 Months

Abhijit Nath, Tripura

Tripura is witnessing a steady increase in political violence. In a span of 36 months starting from July 06, 2018, a total of five CPIM MLAs, three BJP MLAs, and one MLA and minister of IPFT have faced attacks in different parts of Tripura.

This alarming information came to rise when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb replied to a query raised by CPIM MLA Moboshar Ali in the recently concluded session of the Tripura assembly.

CM Deb informed that a total of 20 cases were registered with different police stations across the state and altogether 36 persons were arrested so far. Police investigations are underway to nab all accused.

Four cases of CPIM MLA Ratan Bhowmik were registered with Radhakishore Pur and Kakraban police stations under the Gomati district. Six of the seventeen accused have been arrested so far. Another four cases for on attack of CPIM MLA Badal Chowdhury were registered with Belonia police station under South Tripura district.

Likewise, cases have been registered over attacks on another three CPIM MLAs. However, no arrests have been made in these cases.

Cases of attacks on BJP MLAs Birendra Kishore Debbarma, Burba Mohan Tripura, Rampada Jamatia have been registered in different police stations of the state. BJP’s Partner IPFT’s MLA and Minister Dhirendra Debbarma got his name registered too in the annals of political violence in Tripura.

These numbers paint a grim political picture in Tripura. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar a few days back alleged that CPIM MLAs and leaders did not feel safe under the BJP led government. It was only a few days back that Tripura had come under widespread political violence where party offices were burnt with many sustaining injuries.