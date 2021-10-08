Centre Approves ₹385 Cr 2-Lane Road Construction In Gangtok

- NET Web Desk
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that a budget worth of Rs 385.15 Crore has been approved for the construction of a 2-Lane stretch with paved shoulder in Gangtok Bypass Road of National Highway-10.
Approved under Annual Plan 2021-22, the stretch will run from Ranipool to Burtuk.
The following has been informed by the Union Minister through his official Twitter handle. “Construction work of 2 Lane with paved shoulder Gangtok Bypass Road from Ranipool to Burtuk of NH-10 under Annual Plan 2021-22 has been approved in the state of Sikkim with a budget of Rs. 385.15 Cr.” – tweeted by Gadkari.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister has also approved budget for 3 other states – Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka.
While, the budget has also been approved for a Union Territory (UT) – Jammu & Kashmir.
Construction work of Four/Six Lane access-controlled expressway from the junction with Hiranagar Road near the village Gurha Baildaran to the junction with the Jammu ring road NH-244A near Jakh village section as a part of Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway.
Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the construction work has been approved in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (Phase II – Package XV) with a budget of Rs. 2714.95 Cr.