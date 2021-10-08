Centre Approves ₹385 Cr 2-Lane Road Construction In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that a budget worth of Rs 385.15 Crore has been approved for the construction of a 2-Lane stretch with paved shoulder in Gangtok Bypass Road of National Highway-10.

Approved under Annual Plan 2021-22, the stretch will run from Ranipool to Burtuk.

The following has been informed by the Union Minister through his official Twitter handle. “Construction work of 2 Lane with paved shoulder Gangtok Bypass Road from Ranipool to Burtuk of NH-10 under Annual Plan 2021-22 has been approved in the state of Sikkim with a budget of Rs. 385.15 Cr.” – tweeted by Gadkari.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister has also approved budget for 3 other states – Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka.

A budget worth Rs 1,320.73 Crore has been approved for the construction work of four-lane stretch of Neraluru-Thorapalli Agraharam section of NH-844.

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1, the budget has been approved in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (Package-1 of Hosur – Dharmapuri section).

The construction work for four-laning of NH-63 from Hyderabad (ORR Appa Junction) to Mannegudda under NH (O) has been sanctioned in the state of Telangana at an investment of Rs 928.41 crore.

While, the budget has also been approved for a Union Territory (UT) – Jammu & Kashmir.

Construction work of Four/Six Lane access-controlled expressway from the junction with Hiranagar Road near the village Gurha Baildaran to the junction with the Jammu ring road NH-244A near Jakh village section as a part of Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway.

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the construction work has been approved in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (Phase II – Package XV) with a budget of Rs. 2714.95 Cr.