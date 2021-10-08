Guwahati Hit & Run: Police Question GNRC Doctor For Admitting Rajkanya

NET Web Desk

Guwahati police today started questioning senior GNRC doctor Nabanil Baruah on his role in protecting model Rajkanya Baruah from police investiagation Dr. Nabanil Baruah had admitted the accused model to GNRC after she was granted bail.

The 29-year-old model was again arrested from the GNRC Hospital after Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)’s Medical board debunked her claims of ill health. It found Rajkanya Baruah healthy declared her fit to face investigation.

Questions were raised on the role of the hospital and the doctors who were allegedly shielding the accused model by admitting her under bogus ailments.

Earlier she was granted bail in less than 12 hours after the accident where she rammed into eight PWD workers severely injuring them last Saturday night.

The state police have booked her under sections 279, 294, 388 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).