Manipur Buffalo Deaths : Sale Of Beef Banned In Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

Following the deaths of around 50 Asiatic Breed buffaloes under mysterious circumstances reported from New Tusom and Wahong village under Ukhrul District of Manipur, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), named – Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has banned the sale of beef in any form within the district.

According to a TNL notification, no slaughter will be permitted across the district.

TNL through its notification stated that, district authorities failed to take any preventive measures to generate awareness among the tribal population residing in the remotest regions of Manipur.

A contagious disease that have showed symptoms of acute bodily weaknesses among these buffaloes require immediate attention from the concerned experts.

The organization further added that many people might become susceptible to some serious diseases, if immediate action is not taken.

However, its worth mentioning that sale of beef is allowed across other parts of the state.

First reported from New Tusom village, these livestock loss have brought disastrous impact on several households.

If Imphal Free Press report is taken into account, Wahong villagers who were in search of their buffaloes recently reconfirmed about the carcass of 29 buffaloes, and as many as 40 cattle are still missing while many are found sick.

Recently, Nagaland AH&VS Department detected the outbreak of Haemorrhagic septicaemia, an acute disease that killed a number of buffaloes in Kangjan village under Meluri sub-division of Phek district.