Manipur : Security Forces Detains 24 Myanmar Nationals With Fake Aadhar Cards At Tengnoupal District

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against illegal immigration menace, the Assam Rifles have recently nabbed a total of 24 Myanmar nationals with fake Aadhaar cards at Army Checkpoint, Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

These Myanmar nationals, including 14 women and three minors were on their way to Churachandpur district.

They were accompanied by a man, identified as – Daniel Vanlalawma, a resident of Bulin Champhai in Mizoram.

These Myanmarese were travelling in three passenger vehicles (Eeco Vans) – a Grey colour Eeco Van, MN-06LB 3696; red colour Eeco Van, MN-028 2370 and a blue colour Eeco MN-O4P 0840.

Of the 24 detained, nine hail from Mungswa, Khutan village in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, 15 of these Myanmar nationals belong to Butalen and Toyero villages in Myanmar.

The three drivers have been identified as Thangkhochon Sitlhou, a resident of Koite Village, Churachandpur; Lamkholal, a resident of N Molhoi village, Churachandpur and Monthang, a resident Teiseng Village, Churachandpur.

Accordingly, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the apprehended at Moreh police station for further detailed investigation.

Earlier, 14 Myanmar nationals were detained with fake Aadhaar cards at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, who were later handed over to Singjamei police Station for further legal action.

All these nationals were detained at the departure area of Imphal Airport, after been suspected of holding fake Aadhaar cards for travelling from Imphal to Delhi by Indigo flight No 6E- 2209.

Recently, out of these 14 Myanmarese, 11 detained were sent to eight-days police custody till today, i.e., October 8.