Meghalaya: HNLC Militant Involved In IED Attacks Surrender

NET Web Desk

A member of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council(HNLC) surrendered in East Jaintia Hills district, as informed by the Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Identified as Emanuel Suchen, wanted in two IED attacks earlier this year, the HNLC militant surrendered before a senior district official at Khliehriat on October 7th.

According to the Meghalaya Home minister, Suchen joined the outfit in 2002, got arrested in 2008. He served prison for three years only to return to the outfit upon release.

The minister said, “preliminary investigation revealed Suchen has a hand in the two IED attacks in the district at a cement factory and the police barrack.”