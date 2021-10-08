Naga Peace Talks : Assam & Nagaland Chief Ministers To Visit New Delhi

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 8, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be flying to New Delhi to reiterate on the Naga-political issue.

According to sources, both the chiefs will depart for New Delhi today evening.

Its worth mentioning that National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) Chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah is currently camping in Delhi carrying forward the talks with new interlocutor of the Government of India (GOI), AK Mishra.

During times, when Naga-Political Issue and Framework Agreement continues of been addressed as significant subjects from the region, the visit of two CMs are seen by experts as step towards a major development.

Earlier, the Government of India decided to initiate a fresh peace talk with the Muivah’s outfit, after the former Governor RN Ravi formally stepped down as GOI Interlocutor.

The decision was undertaken after relationship between Ravi and NSCN’s leadership turned sour as they exchanged words on different platforms not seeing eye to eye on a host of issues.

Recently, the Assam CM along with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio held closed-door talks with NSCN-IM Chief, to find a solution to the Naga-political issue.