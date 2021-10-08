Sikkim : ‘Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj’ Extends Support To Protest Against Teesta Hydropower Projects

- NET Web Desk
The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNJ), a socio-political group has recently extended its support for the Lepcha community residing in Dzongu of North Sikkim, who have been protesting against the construction of proposed mega hydropower projects on the river Teesta.
It asserted that protection and preservation of customs, traditions, environment and ecology is the prime duty of every Sikkimese people.
It further added that state government had declared Dzongu as indigenous Lepcha habitat and natural habitat for butterflies and wildlife.
But an act of constructing tunnels across the region, after such an announcement is totally baseless.
The ACT general secretary Gyatso Lepcha deliberated that natural disasters, such as – floods, landslides and earthquakes have recently escalated after such dam erections on Teesta River in Dikchu and Chungthang.
Earlier, the organization strongly condemned the ‘Blue Planet Prize’ award given to National Hydroelectric Power Consumption (NHPC) Ltd for its Teesta-V 510 Mw power station at Dikchu, East Sikkim.
Climate change, one of the biggest humanitarian challenges across the globe have been reported through several platforms since time immemorial. But modernization and developmental projects have somehow suppressed the care for nature.
Governance and climate experts have discussed about the same, putting into new strategies and ideas to elaborate climate resilient efforts but unfortunately fails to imply such activities and often developmental requirements stands in the forefront.
In order to determine such efforts, local populations strive hard to safeguard its surroundings but fails to outreach its voices to the global platforms.
The demand for Sikkim’s Lepcha communities have also been striving hard to let government realize the importance of Teesta and its demographic profile.