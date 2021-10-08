Sikkim : Six Athletes Shortlisted For ‘National Bodybuilding & Physique Competition’

NET Web Desk

The World Fitness Federation (WFF) have shortlisted six candidates from Sikkim for participation in the upcoming ‘National Bodybuilding & Physique Championship’ to be held in Goa during December 14-15.

Consisting of both men and women, these selected athletes are – Tula Ram Biswakarma and Wilson Abraham, hailing from Rangpo.

While, Mendy Roy, Chandra Rai, Neelam Rai and Sachin Gurung, are all residents of Namchi.

Chandra Rai won a gold medal in the last edition of the championship, while remaining are debutant, i.e., participating in the national competition for the first time.

All these athletes have been elected through a selection trial conducted on October 2 at Rangpo

The trial was conducted under the supervision of World Fitness Federation (WFF) Sikkim president Sanjay Budhathoki.

The WFF President informed that all six athletes carry potentials to win recognition for the State and the nation.

He further added that athletes will pursue their training in their respective gyms.

Furthermore, prior to the competition, a special camp will be organized at Rangpo.