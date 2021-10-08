Tawang Standoff: Chinese troops Intrude Into Arunachal Pradesh, Back Off

-NET Web Desk

Tawang witnessed a brief face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers last week. According to sources the situation was ultimately diffused as per established protocols and mechanisms by local commanders from both sides.

“The stand-off took place because the two sides were patrolling to their own perceptions of the Line of Actual Control(LAC), which is not demarcated and has overlapping claims, and came face to face on that day. The face-off lasted for a few hours before the disengagement took place. There was no damage to our defence or bunkers.” said a source.

India significantly deploys a large number of troops in Tawang, which China claims to be a part of South Tibet to which India denies.

The incident came at a time when the 13th round of corps commander-level talks are slated to hold next week. Defusing confrontation in eastern Ladakh is supposed to be one of the primary agendas of the talks.

It is reported that military stalemate over the “friction points” at Patrolling point-15, Demchok and strategic Depsang plains still continues.

With permanent troop shelters deployment facilities on both sides in the high-altitude region, the presence of Indian and Chinese soldiers continues to grow.