Vice Prez Naidu Lauds Itanagar’s Jawaharlal Nehru Museum As One Of The Best In India

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 8, the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu urged all government organizations and private sector institutions to come forward and support the local artisans of the nation through marketing and selling products across the globe.

The Vice-President shared that biggest hurdles faced by talented artisans is the non-availability of marketing opportunities.

Naidu suggested that museums, government buildings and large institutions should consider opening shops in their premises, which will provide opportunities to artisans in selling their products.

Besides, he also asserted that voluntary organizations can join hands with artisans to market their products through the online platforms.

“Specialised short- term courses may also be started to train the tribal youth in the technical know-how for online marketing”, he added.

The Vice President, who is on a tour of the North East, arrived in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh today.

He visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and was shown around the various sections and galleries portraying traditional crafts and indigenous products.

The Vice-President while recounting his experiences in a Facebook post termed his experiences of visiting the museum and referred it as ‘enriching’.

He also lauded the museum for being ‘undoubtedly among the best ethnographic museums in the country’.

Among the various sections, Naidu had special words of praise for the “Mountaineering Gallery” set up in the Museum.

He added that such a “Mountaineering Gallery” aims to develop the younger generation’s interest in adventure and sports.

Besides, other institutions and museums should come up with similar initiatives, collaborate with local sporting icons and encourage the youth to take up sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle, he further suggested.

The Vice President also visited the galleries displaying collections in textiles, basketry, painting, wood carving among others belonging to different ethnic communities of the state.

In another section, he went around observing the 27 dioramas representing all the major tribes of the state.

In his Facebook post, Naidu added that each of these 27 dioramas incorporate of lively figures of tribal men and women in traditional attire engaged in their day-to-day activities.

“Arunachal Pradesh with its rich natural and cultural heritage, can be called a reservoir of handicraft. Different tribes have generations of expertise in various craft forms such as weaving, painting, basketry, mask-making, ivory-work, black smithy, doll-making, pottery and carpentry.” – Naidu further stated.

Naidu urged that state’s rich cultural heritage needs to be preserved through these museums.

He has also suggested that schools should have guided tours of local museums for the school goers.

Through the following, the Vice-President observed that schools can be made aware of India’s rich past, thereby going a long way in propagation and conservation of our great cultural heritage.

He was accompanied to the museum by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.); Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu; and others.