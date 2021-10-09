BJP National President JP Nadda Reaches Manipur For 2-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda arrived in Imphal to discuss about the political strategies for the forthcoming state assembly election, to be held next year.

The BJP National President has arrived to the state on a two-day official visit.

According to reports, Nadda would be holding a series of meetings to take stock of the situation on the ground.

Nadda received a warm welcome by BJP leaders of Manipur, including – Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda, BJP Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, among others.

Welcomed Aadarneeya Shri @JPNadda Ji, BJP's National President at Bir Tikendrajit Imphal airport along with Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, President @BJP4Manipur , Sh @AjayJamwalNE Ji, G.S. (Org) NE States, Sh @sambitswaraj Ji, Prabhari BJP Manipur and other Senior leaders of the party. pic.twitter.com/UCzYDmmHuP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 9, 2021

Recently, the Manipur CM along with BJP National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra have carried out an on-site inspection.

Went out for an on-site inspection of the preparation for Shri @JPNadda Ji’s visit to Manipur along with Sh @sambitswaraj Ji around Imphal city. The people of Manipur are eagerly waiting to give a rousing welcome to Shri JP Nadda Ji. pic.twitter.com/RmQgnOkOSd — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 8, 2021

Ahead of the BJP president’s visit to the state, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a high-level meeting with the state BJP President, A Sharda Devi to discuss about preparation of the visit.

Earlier, several ministers of Manipur met the national president in New Delhi, to discuss strategies for the forthcoming March 2022 Assembly polls in the State.

The party’s poll strategy and other details for the Manipur Legislative Assembly election which is due early next year had been deliberated at length during the meeting.