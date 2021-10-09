FOCUS-Nagaland Project : Enhancing Farming Technologies To Strengthen Agricultural Sector

NET Web Desk

In the recent times, adoption of innovative farming technologies has led to efficient tilling, harvesting, with a significant reduction in manual labour. Farmers during the 21st century through effective utilization of farming technologies have improved the crop yields, thereby upgrading themselves with cutting edge methods of farming.

North-Eastern regions that have practiced traditional agricultural processes since decades have gradually commenced to adopt the utilization of cultivating crops through innovative ways.

Likewise, Nagaland cultivators, who have been following four diversified forms of traditional agricultural practices – Jhum (Shifting Cultivation) System; Terrace Rice Cultivation (TRC); Firewood Reserve Forests; and Home Gardens, are now been made aware of using digital technologies for agricultural growth.

Recently, the Agriculture Production Commissioner and Mission Director, Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS with a team of officials of the FOCUS-Nagaland (Fostering Climate Resilient Farming Systems in the North East–Nagaland) project held a joint meeting with the officials of FAO India (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the United Nations led by the Country Representative, Tomio Shichiri at New Delhi.

Sema deliberated topmost priority on the significance of learning new and innovative farming technologies for agricultural growth in the state.

He appealed that FAO officials should organize exposure visits to different parts of the state, regions of the country, and even to countries consisting of similar agro-climatic conditions and farming practices.

The official stressed on interacting with the cultivators, thereby elaborating on significant positive impacts of the following.

Recently, Sema along with Joint Secretary & SPD of FOCUS-Nagaland Project, S. Tainiu visited the Union Joint Secretary of Economic Affairs, Manisha Sinha, in order to depict the functional aspects of ‘FOCUS-Nagaland project’ and shared the issues of Advance Grant received from International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

It is pertinent to note that, recently three new districts of the state – Noklak, Peren, Tuensang have also been included into the FOCUS Project.