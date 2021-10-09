Guwahati Hit & Run: Doctor In Question Informed DGP About Accused’s Suicidal Tendency

NET Bureau

The infamous Guwahati hit and run case took a new twist when the doctor in question revealed that he had dialed the DGP before admitting the accused on the wheel in the ICU of his hospital. Dr. Nabanil Barua, a practicing physician in Guwahati’s GNRC Hospital revealed this startling piece of information when city police quizzed him on Friday for his alleged involvement to cover up the girl’s act on the guise of a medical condition.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta admitted that he got a call from the doctor. Addressing the press today in Guwahati, he said Baruah informed him about the clinical mental health of the girl amounting to self-harming and requested him to take it into account as and when an arrest is made. This matter was taken up with Special DG law and order also, informed the top cop. The DGP also has admitted that there was negligence of duty on part of the police force while handling the case. He said when he got to know about the accident that maimed one person, he called a top officer and directed him to lodge a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. When his order was not honoured, he said, he asked for an explanation. Mahanta further said an investigation is on to find out if an MLA of the ruling party is involved.

On the fateful night of October 2, one Rajkanya Baruah drove over labourers and bystanders in Guwahati. Her act maimed one of the victims as the speeding car torn apart one of his legs and later the other leg had to be amputated. Initially, the accused had evaded the probe making a plot of a medical condition. Later after overwhelming media report and CM’s intervention she was arrested after a medical board from Guwahati Medical College Hospital declared that her medical condition do not necessitate hospitalization. She is in judicial custody now. Meanwhile, Dr. Baruah who has been summoned even on Saturday said to the waiting press crew outside the thana that he will speak up once the investigation is over.