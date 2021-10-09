Mantra Of Self-Reliance Opened New Avenues In Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government is working to maintain transparency in the recruitment of citizens. The self-reliant mentality created in the state is opening new avenues of earning as well as self-reliant youth are creating employment opportunities, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the inaugural function of the renovation and renovation of Punya Dighi in Dharmanagar Kalibari in North Tripura district on Friday.

Wife of the Chief Minister first offered prayers at the Kalibari temple in Dharmanagar adjacent to Dighi. About 1200 artists and students participated in the cultural program.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that success has been achieved in all fields starting from education. He hoped that many of the students participating in the cultural program would be able to set an example of success in the national entrance exams starting from UPSC in the future.

The CM further said that the process of delivering pucca houses to every family in need of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme is being implemented successfully with transparency.

“With the joint efforts of the Central and State Governments, drinking water is being provided to every household in rural areas as well as to every household in urban areas,” Deb said.

The Chief Minister further said the resources available in Tripura like rubber and agar and various innovative ideas have opened up huge employment opportunities. As a result of the self-reliance mentality created in the state, besides being self-reliant, the youth themselves are creating employment resources for others.

He said the indigenous vaccine of corona vaccine has played an important role in protecting the lives of the people in a relatively short period of time under the able leadership of the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy speaker Biswabandhu Sen said that the renovation work has been completed with the financial support of the Urban Development Department and the MLA Development Fund.

“With the sincere efforts of the Chief Minister, the renovation and modernization work of Punyadighi in Dharmanagar Kalibari has been completed expeditiously,” Sen said.

The deputy speaker said that there are plans to perform Mangal Aarti every day in this Kalibari lake in a short time. He hoped for the best cooperation of all to make the city of Dharmanagar transparent, clean and green.

Among others present on the occasion were Chief Minister Jaya and Purvodaya, Social Organization Secretary Niti Deb, North Tripura District Zilla Parishad President Bhabatosh Das, local personality Rasik Ranjan Goswami, social activist Ratna Roy Chowdhury (Sen) and others.