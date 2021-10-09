Shillong Sikh community Refuse To Vacate Land To State government

NET Bureau

The Mazhabi Sikh community in Shillong will not vacate their Horizon colony located near a commercial hub in Shillong. Meanwhile, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held on Thursday the decision to take over the Horizon colony following due procedure was given final approval.

As per a report published in a national daily the community will now challenge the eviction order. The Horizon Colony also known as Punjabi Colony extends up to 2 acres of city land housing 350 families in a two-storied hovel. Only a few of them are employed in the municipal board. Those employed in the urban civic body will be shifted to staff quarters.