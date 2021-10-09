Sikkim Declared First Fully-Vaccinated Indian State

NET Web Desk

Sikkim has been declared as first fully-vaccinated state of India, where 100 per cent of the population have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While, almost 74 per cent of the population have been inoculated with second dose of the vaccine.

If an average figure is taken into account, almost 9,12,325 people have been vaccinated till now.

According to reports, all the categories have been well-served, commencing from – healthcare workers; front line workers; citizens of 45 years and above; and 18-44 years.

In addition to the following, 4770 doses were provided to the Indian Armed Forces.

A team of senior officials and members from the health department was put together to monitor the vaccination status daily.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the team’s incredible efforts in making this vaccination drive successful. The credit also goes to the residents of Sikkim who came forward as responsible citizens and contributed towards making Sikkim a fully vaccinated state of India. It is indeed a remarkable achievement that couldn’t have been accomplished without the support and guidance of our people.” – asserted by the Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Government of Sikkim received 11,32,740 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Indian Government out of which the balance at the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) store is 1,78,390.

Currently, the stock in East are 36,640; West – 25,670; North – 7,390; and South – 20,090.