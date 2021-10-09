Sikkim : Massive Fire Broke Out In Mangan Bazaar

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 9, a massive fire broke out in RN Marg at Road level shoe and dunlop shop located at building of Mr. Sonam Pintsho, Middle Mangan Bazaar at around 10 AM.

According to police reports, a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason for the break-out.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) and staffs, Fire Tender service staffs, APS to HCM North, MEO MNP, PHE Staffs, councilors, former councilors, locals through joint efforts doused the fire.

Currently the situation is under control, but the shop items have been damaged leading to massive economic loss of the owner.

However, official reports added that assessments regarding the same will be carried on later.

No loss of life have been reported.